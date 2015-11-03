Being an angel isn't exactly as ethereally effortless as the Victoria's Secret models make it look!

Victoria's Secret Angel Lily Aldridge opened up about how she gets ready for the runway -- which she has walked for Victoria's Secret every year since 2009.

"I usually do two workouts a day leading up to the show," Lily shared with Cosmopolitan. Of the double workout, the brunette beauty explained, "I do an hour in the morning, and thirty minutes in the afternoon."

The 29-year-old shared that she's a devotee of ballet through the workout, Ballet Beautiful, and that when she's not perfecting her ballet moves she's doing cardio. But don't think that the angel is suffering to get ready to strut her stuff in lingerie.

Further proving that supermodels are nothing like normal folk, she added, "I love working out, and I love when I have the time and I can really focus on it. It feels good. You have a goal and you accomplish it."

It's not all that surprising, considering Lily didn't even take a year off from the fashion show after giving birth to her daughter, Dixie Followill, on June 21, 2012. The model, who has been married to Kings of Leon rocker, Caleb Followill, since 2011, returned to the runway just five months later that year.

Aside from exercising, Lily also adjusts her diet before the big show. " [I'm] eating healthy. Lots of roast chicken and vegetables, eating clean. I mostly cook my own food so I know everything that's going into it," Lily explained to Cosmo.

This year, Lily received the honor of wearing the Fantasy Bra at the 2015 Victoria's Secret Fashion Show. Comprised of diamonds, yellow sapphires, blue topaz, and other precious gems from jeweler Mouawad, Vogue reports that the bra weighs in at just under 1,364 carats, and is worth $2 million. It will be Lily's first time as the lucky angel donning the Fantasy Bra, and she follows in the footsteps of model royalty like Gisele Bundchen and Adriana Lima. The model will be sporting the impressive lingerie item later this year when the show tapes in New York City.