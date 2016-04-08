See what the MTV Movie Award nominees are doing before the big event

The 2016 MTV Movie Awards are taking over television screens on April 10, and we've learned to expect the unexpected from the crazy, unconventional award show. This year, hosts The Rock and Kevin Hart will definitely keep the crowd laughing, but before they hit the stage, check out what the nominees have been up to in the days leading up to the show, starting with Best Kiss nominees Jamie Dornan and Dakota Johnson. The onscreen couple filmed scenes for the next "Fifty Shades of Gray" installment, "Fifty Shades Darker," in Vancouver on April 4, 2016. Keep reading for more...

