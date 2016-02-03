'Napoleon Dynamite' cast: Where are they now?

It's always weird to see former child stars grow up. Take Tina Majorino, for example. She was 18 when she starred in 2004's "Napoleon Dynamite" and had already enjoyed a bustling career beforehand. (In fact, she was probably the movie's best-known star at the time.) If you haven't followed her career since then -- gosh! -- keep reading to find out what Tina, who turns 30 on Feb. 7, 2016, and the rest of this cult classic's cast are up to now.

RELATED: Mischa Barton and more of the hottest 2000s "It Girls" -- Where are they now?