'Now You See Me 2' cast: How their lives have changed since the first movie

It's amazing what a difference a few years can make! Before "Now You See Me 2" hits theaters on June 10, 2016, Wonderwall.com is taking a look at how the lives of its old and new stars -- including Mark Ruffalo, Jesse Eisenberg, Lizzy Caplan, Woody Harrelson, Dave Franco, Daniel Radcliffe, Michael Caine and more -- have changed since the first film, "Now You See Me," came out in 2013. Keep reading for more!

RELATED: Sexy stars of summer