Pop Culture's Creepy Kids: Where Are They Now?

By Drew Mackie

Nothing amps up the scary like containing it in a tiny package. But not all sinister tots grow up into evil adults. As scary movie season approaches, Wonderwall is taking a look at our favorite creepy kiddies from pop culture, and what kinds of adults they've grown into.

Christina Ricci

Creepy role: Wednesday Addams in "The Addams Family"

She still looks like a doll -- she's just an elegant, beautiful one instead of the kind with dark, soul-piercing eyes. Ricci outgrew her role as the dour Addams daughter with an eclectic mix of roles and a commendable fashion sense. Today, she's starring on the new ABC series "Pan Am."