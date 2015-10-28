You know you're a Sandra Bullock fan when you answer the question: "Which Sandra Bullock character are you?" with "OMG all of them!" We totally get you, and we're here for you. That's why we're bringing you this quiz designed to tell you, once and for all, which Sandy character you're most like. We have to warn you, though: It's impossible to get a result saying you're all of the characters. Let it go.