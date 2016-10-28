'Romeo + Juliet' cast: How their lives have changed

It's been 20 years since "Romeo + Juliet" debuted in theaters on Nov. 1, 1996. In honor of the Baz Luhrmann-directed adaptation of William Shakespeare's tragic play, which featured Leonardo DiCaprio and Claire Danes as the titular star-crossed lovers, Wonderwall.com is taking a look back at the film's cast and how their lives have changed over the past two decades. Keep reading to catch up with the stars of one of our all-time favorite love stories...

