Ronda Rousey: 10 reasons we love the UFC star

Ronda Rousey has quickly become one of our favorite stars. The former UFC Women's Bantamweight Champion and rising feminist icon doesn't just kick butt -- she's also successfully making the jump from the cage to the stage with roles in "The Expendables 3," the "Entourage" movie and more! Keep reading for the top 10 reasons why we love the fierce fighter.

RELATED: "The Fast and the Furious" cast : Then and now