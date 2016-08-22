'Spy Kids' cast: Where are they now?

What were you doing when you were 13? Probably nothing as exciting as what Alexa PenaVega (then known as Alexa Vega) was up to: kicking butt as Carmen Cortez in the first of four "Spy Kids" movies, catapulting her from child actress to full-fledged star. But she's not a child anymore! To celebrate Alexa's 28th birthday on Aug. 27, 2016, Wonderwall.com is taking a look at what she and her "Spy Kids" co-stars -- including Carla Gugino, Antonio Banderas and Daryl Sabara -- are up to today.

