Mario Lopez, Selma Blair and more stars of the '90s: Where are they now?

We'll always have a soft spot for the '90s: the bad hair, the even-worse clothes and, of course, the totally awesome pop culture. Ever wonder what happened to your favorite stars of the '90s? Let's take a look, starting with Mario Lopez. If you didn't have a poster of A.C. Slater inside your locker, he was still at least on your list of "first celebrity crushes," right? Mario Lopez started his career in the 1980s, but everything changed in 1989 when he was cast as A.C. Slater in the popular television sitcom "Saved by the Bell." After the show wrapped in 1993, Mario continued to land smaller roles and thankfully hasn't let his delicious dimples, playful smile and full head go to waste.

