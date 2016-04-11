'Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles 2': Megan Fox and Stephen Amell photo shoot

Cowabunga! The Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles are coming back to the big screen and Wonderwall.com is gearing up for the hotly anticipated movie sequel with a fun photo shoot with its stars, Megan Fox and Stephen Amell. "Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Out Of The Shadows" will hit theaters on June 3, 2016, so we headed to WonderCon in Los Angeles to photograph Megan, who returns as roving reporter April O'Neil, and "Arrow" star Stephen, who's come on board to play vigilante Casey Jones. Keep reading to see them posing up a storm, starting with this smoldering shot of Megan.

