I Buddy movies are a staple in Hollywood, but so far, we haven't really gotten a buddy superhero movie. Well, it seems we won't have to wait much longer. In an interview with The Daily News, "Avengers" star Mark Ruffalo revealed that "Thor: Ragnarok" (slated for November 2017) will feature the titular character palling around with his Hulk. "I don't really know that much about it, but I think it's going to be a buddy picture with Thor and Bruce Banner," Rufffalo said. The Hulk is sitting out the action in "Captain America: Civil War." Ruffalo previously explained that Bruce Banner is still missing after the events of "The Avengers: Age of Ultron," and that the secret of his whereabouts "was too big, and Marvel wants to save that information for later." Of course, even the best of buddies often scuffle, and Ruffalo believes his outsized beast will get into it with Thor (Chris Hemsworth) at some point. "I think they'll probably fight," he told the Daily News. "There's no doubt, everyone wants us to fight at one point." Why, yes, we do!