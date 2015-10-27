Yay, corporate synergy! The Pixar-"Star Wars" mash-up you never knew you wanted is here. In honor of next week's Blu-ray release of "Inside Out," Disney released a video of Joy, Sadness and the rest of the gang sitting down to watch the latest trailer for "Star Wars: The Force Awakens." And the end result gives them "all the feels." (I regret nothing.) And no, this is not fan-made video. This is Disney-certified, professionally-edited goodness. And like Sadness, we also think December 18 is way too long of a wait until we see the movie.