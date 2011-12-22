Where Are They Now

Where Are They Now: "Platoon"

Promotional 1 / 17

By Rebecca Silverstein

It's been 25 years since "Platoon" blasted onto the big screen, helping to launch the careers of stars like Charlie Sheen, Johnny Depp and Kevin Dillon. So where are the men of Bravo Company today? Keep clicking to find out.

RELATED: Check out 2011's sexiest beach bodies

Up NextTerrific Teachers
Promotional 1 / 17

By Rebecca Silverstein

It's been 25 years since "Platoon" blasted onto the big screen, helping to launch the careers of stars like Charlie Sheen, Johnny Depp and Kevin Dillon. So where are the men of Bravo Company today? Keep clicking to find out.

RELATED: Check out 2011's sexiest beach bodies

Spotlight

More Wonderwall

Follow Us
© 2018
Whalerock Industries
© 2018
Whalerock Industries