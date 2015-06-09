Josh Duggar is officially headed back home.

The "19 Kids and Counting" star's move from Washington D.C. to Arkansas comes as he and his family continue to be enveloped in scandal following his molestation confession. Following his admission, Josh resigned from his position of Executive Director of the Family Research Council, a job headquartered in the nation's capital.

On June 9, moving trucks were spotted outside Josh's soon-to-be-former house in Maryland. Josh and his wife Anna reportedly purchased a home earlier this year near the Duggar family compound in Arkansas.

The change of scenery and all the chaos surrounding any move could actually be a welcome distraction for Josh, as there seems to be no end in sight for when the firestorm will die down for him or his family.

Josh's parents, as well as two of his sisters, both victims, recently sat down with Fox News' "The Kelly File" to address the situation and come to Josh's defense.

Michelle Duggar made an eyebrow-raising comment when she said that Josh is actually being victimized more by the press than any of his victims were by him.

"In our hearts before God, we haven't been keeping secrets," Michelle said. "We have been protecting those that honestly should be protected. And now what's happened is that they have been victimized by people with an agenda, and for whatever profit they think they are going to get. One thing I know is that God is going to use all of this for good."

Jill Duggar Dillard, one of Josh's victims, said she's forgiven her brother for his actions a dozen years ago.

"As victims we have to come out and speak. This is something we chose," Jill said. "Nobody asked us to do this. Jessa and I were talking and we're like, 'Oh my goodness! Most of the stuff out there is lies — it's not truth.' So for truth's sake, we want to come out and set the record straight."

Jessa said, "I do want to speak up in his defense against people who are calling him a child molester or a pedophile or a rapist, some people are saying. I'm like, 'That is so overboard and a lie really.' I mean, people get mad at me for saying that, but I can say this because I was one of the victims."

In light of the controversy and with advertisers distancing themselves from the Duggars, TLC removed the family's reality show from the air indefinitely, and the network has yet to make any announcement on the future of the show.