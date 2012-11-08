NEW YORK (AP) — Madison Square Garden will hold a special concert next month to benefit those affected by Superstorm Sandy.

No performers have been announced for the Dec. 12 event, dubbed "12-12-12." In a news release Thursday, MSG said more details would be available in the coming days.

Proceeds will benefit those affected by Sandy in the New York-New Jersey-Connecticut area through the Robin Hood Relief Fund. The event is being produced by those behind the 9/11 benefit "The Concert for New York City," which featured Paul McCartney, Jay-Z, The Who and Elton John.

Sandy made landfall more than a week ago, killing many of its more than 100 victims in New York City and New Jersey and leaving millions without power.

