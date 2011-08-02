BEVERLY HILLS, Calif. (AP) -- The president of MSNBC says the Rev. Al Sharpton's possible hiring doesn't represent a conflict of interest for the cable channel.

Last year, Sharpton weighed in on behalf of Comcast Corp. as the government scrutinized the company's ultimately successful takeover of NBCUniversal. Sharpton, the head of the National Action Network civil rights group, was among minority representatives approached by Comcast executives for support.

Comcast is the parent company of MSNBC, part of NBCUniversal.

Griffin noted Tuesday that Sharpton has been appearing on MSNBC since the network began 15 years ago. Whether he'll join the network is undecided, Griffin told the Television Critics Association on Tuesday.