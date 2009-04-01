NEW YORK (AP) -- Veteran radio host Ed Schultz will have his own hourlong program on MSNBC, starting Monday.

Schultz has spent 30 years in talk radio and has a syndicated show that airs from noon to 3 p.m. each day.

MSNBC announced Wednesday that he'll replace a politically oriented show currently anchored by David Shuster at 6 p.m. on weekdays.

He's another liberal voice for an MSNBC evening audience that's already used to a leftward tilt with Keith Olbermann and Rachel Maddow. MSNBC calls him an "avid voice for the middle class"

Shuster will work with Tamron Hall as a breaking news anchor from 3 to 5 p.m.