MSNBC gives Ed Schultz new talk show
NEW YORK (AP) -- Veteran radio host Ed Schultz will have his own hourlong program on MSNBC, starting Monday.
Schultz has spent 30 years in talk radio and has a syndicated show that airs from noon to 3 p.m. each day.
MSNBC announced Wednesday that he'll replace a politically oriented show currently anchored by David Shuster at 6 p.m. on weekdays.
He's another liberal voice for an MSNBC evening audience that's already used to a leftward tilt with Keith Olbermann and Rachel Maddow. MSNBC calls him an "avid voice for the middle class"
Shuster will work with Tamron Hall as a breaking news anchor from 3 to 5 p.m.
