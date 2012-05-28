NEW YORK (AP) -- MSNBC host Chris Hayes says he's sorry for his comments about his discomfort with the use of the word "heroes" to describe fallen soldiers.

Hayes made the comments during his show on Sunday, the day before Memorial Day. He was met with a strong backlash, including from a veterans' group.

Hayes said he was "uncomfortable" with the word because it seemed like a rhetorical device that could justify engaging in more wars.

In a blog post Monday on the show's website, Hayes apologized for not living up to his own "standards of rigor, respect and empathy."

He says he was trying to discuss the divide between the military and civilians but ended up reinforcing a stereotype of a pundit talking about something he hasn't experienced.