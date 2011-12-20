Get ready for an MTV Challenge unlike any other!

Starting January 25, 13 of the most infamous Real World and Road Rules duos will head to the Dominican Republic to battle for $300,000 and only Us Weekly has the first footage of what to expect from their wild season.

In the video above, host TJ Lavin takes the cast -- including ex-couples like CT and Diem and Dustin and Heather -- through the show's rules, and argues that while the pairs may hate each other now, "$150,000 is enough to like anyone."

For more of what to expect when The Challenge: Battle of The Exes premieres in just a few short weeks, check out the explosive preview trailer above.

Plus, take a look at the full cast list below and tell Us who you're rooting for!

- Tyrie Brown (RW 18: Denver) / Jasmine Reynaud (RW 22: Cancun)- Dustin Zito (RW 25: Las Vegas) / Heather Marter (RW 25: Las Vegas)- Abram Boise (RR 12: South Pacific) / Cara Maria Sorbello (CH 19: Fresh Meat II)- Wes Bergman (RW 16: Austin) / Mandi Moyer (CH 19: Fresh Meat II)- Naomi Defensor (RW 25: Las Vegas) / Leroy Garrett (RW 25: Las Vegas)- Emily Norine Schromm (RW 23: DC) / Ty Ruff (RW 23: DC)- Diem Brown (CH 12: Fresh Meat) / CT Tamburello (RW 13: Paris)- Priscilla Mendez (RW 26: San Diego) / Nate Stodghill (RW 26: San Diego)- Rachel Robinson (RR 11: Campus Crawl) / Aneesa Ferrera (RW 11: Chicago)- Robin Hibbard (RW 14: San Diego) / Mark Long (RR 1)- Camila Nakagawa (CH: Spring Break 2010) / Johnny Devenanzio (RW 17: Key West)- Sarah Rice (RW 21: Brooklyn) / Vinny Foti (CH 19: Fresh Meat II)- Paula Meronek (RW 17: Key West) / Dunbar Flinn Merrill (RW 19: Sydney)

