Lights, camera, glam!

Twilight and The Hunger Games may be vying for 2012's coveted Golden Popcorn trophies at Sunday's MTV Movie Awards, but ahead of the big show -- airing live from the Gibson Amphitheatre -- stars like Charlize Theron, Kristen Stewart and Julianne Hough proved their style was just as award-winning.

"You have to just not try to be trendy and do what's comfortable," a Lanvin-clad Theron told MTV's Kat Graham about her look. "At the end of the day, I have to put it on and look like me."

Up for Best Kiss with her Twilight boyfriend Robert Pattinson, Kristen Stewart showed off a hint of color on the MTV red carpet in a silver minidress accented with touches of yellow and black.

This article originally appeared on Usmagazine.com: MTV Movie Awards 2012: What the Stars Wore