MTV Movie Awards 2012: What the Stars Wore
Lights, camera, glam!
Twilight and The Hunger Games may be vying for 2012's coveted Golden Popcorn trophies at Sunday's MTV Movie Awards, but ahead of the big show -- airing live from the Gibson Amphitheatre -- stars like Charlize Theron, Kristen Stewart and Julianne Hough proved their style was just as award-winning.
"You have to just not try to be trendy and do what's comfortable," a Lanvin-clad Theron told MTV's Kat Graham about her look. "At the end of the day, I have to put it on and look like me."
Up for Best Kiss with her Twilight boyfriend Robert Pattinson, Kristen Stewart showed off a hint of color on the MTV red carpet in a silver minidress accented with touches of yellow and black.
For much more of the MTV Movie Awards' fashions -- including Julianne Hough's long sleeve midriff-baring Sally LaPointe look -- check out Us Weekly's red carpet photo gallery now!
This article originally appeared on Usmagazine.com: MTV Movie Awards 2012: What the Stars Wore