Rihanna and Drake are the ones to beat at the 2012 MTV Video Music Awards!

The "We Found Love" singer, 24, and the "Headlines" rapper, 25, lead this year's nominees with five nods each, the network announced July 31. Last year's big winner, Katy Perry, 27, scored four nominations.

Beyonce, 30, Coldplay, Frank Ocean, 24, and M.I.A., 37, scored three nods each. The 2012 MTV Video Music Awards will air live September 6 at 8 p.m. EST; Alicia Keys and One Direction are slated to perform.

For the full list of nominees, read on:

Video of the YearKaty Perry, "Wide Awake"Gotye, "Somebody That I Used To Know"Rihanna, "We Found Love"Drake feat. Rihanna, "Take Care"M.I.A., "Bad Girls"Best New ArtistFun. feat. Janelle Monae, "We Are Young"Carly Rae Jepsen, "Call Me Maybe"Frank Ocean, "Swim Good"One Direction, "What Makes You Beautiful"The Wanted, "Glad You Came"Best Hip-Hop VideoChildish Gambino, "Heartbeat"Drake feat. Lil Wayne, "HYFR"Kanye West feat. Pusha T, Big Sean & 2 Chainz, "Mercy"Watch the Throne, "Paris"Nicki Minaj feat. 2 Chainz, "Beez in the Trap"Best Male VideoJustin Bieber, "Boyfriend"Frank Ocean, "Swim Good"Drake feat. Rihanna, "Take Care"Chris Brown, "Turn Up the Music"Usher, "Climax"

Best Female VideoRihanna, "We Found Love"Katy Perry, "Part of Me"Beyonce, "Love on Top"Nicki Minaj, "Starships"Selena Gomez & The Scene, "Love You Like a Love Song"Best Pop VideoOne Direction, "What Makes You Beautiful"Fun. feat. Janelle Monae, "We Are Young"Rihanna, "We Found Love"Justin Bieber, "Boyfriend"Maroon 5 feat. Wiz Khalifa, "Payphone"Best Rock VideoColdplay, "Paradise"The Black Keys, "Lonely Boy"Linkin Park, "Burn It Down"Jack White, "Sixteen Saltines"Imagine Dragons, "It's Time"Best Electronic Dance Music VideoDuck Sauce, "Big Bad Wolf"Calvin Harris, "Feel So Close"Skrillex, "First of the Year (Equinox)"Martin Solveig, "The Night Out"Avicii, "Le7els"Best Video With a MessageDemi Lovato, "Skyscraper"Rise Against, "Ballad of Hollis Brown"Kelly Clarkson, "Dark Side"Gym Class Heroes, "The Fighter"K'Naan feat. Nelly Furtado, "Is Anybody Out There?"Lil Wayne, "How to Love"

Best Art DirectionKaty Perry, "Wide Awake"Drake feat. Rihanna, "Take Care"Lana Del Rey, "Born to Die"Regina Spektor, "All the Rowboats"Of Monsters & Men, "Little Talks"Best ChoreographyChris Brown, "Turn Up the Music"Rihanna, "Where Have You Been"Beyonce, "Countdown"Avicii, "Le7els"Jennifer Lopez f/Pitbull, "Dance Again"Best CinematographyM.I.A., "Bad Girls"Adele, "Someone Like You"Drake feat. Rihanna, "Take Care"Coldplay feat. Rihanna, "Princess of China"Lana Del Rey, "Born to Die"Best DirectionM.I.A., "Bad Girls"Duck Sauce, "Big Bad Wolf"Coldplay feat. Rihanna, "Princess of China"Frank Ocean, "Swim Good"Watch the Throne, "Otis"

Best EditingBeyonce, "Countdown"A$AP Rocky, "Goldie"Gotye, "Somebody That I Used to Know"Watch the Throne, "Paris"Kanye West feat. Pusha T, Big Sean and 2 Chainz, "Mercy"Best Visual EffectsKaty Perry, "Wide Awake"Rihanna, "Where Have You Been"David Guetta feat. Nicki Minaj, "Turn Me On"Linkin Park, "Burn It Down"

This article originally appeared on Usmagazine.com: MTV Video Music Awards 2012: Rihanna, Drake Earn 5 Nominations Each