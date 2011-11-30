NEW YORK (AP) -- MTV's college network, mtvU, has crowned "South Park" creators Trey Parker and Matt Stone as its "Men of the Year."

Parker and Stone were given the honor, mtvU said in a statement Wednesday, because for 15 seasons of "South Park," they have "fearlessly pushed boundaries by taking shots at everyone from liberals and conservatives to the ultra-religious."

The network named Burmese opposition leader Aung San Suu Kyi as "Woman of the Year" because she is "fearless in her pursuit of democracy and defense of human rights."

Each year, mtvU selects cultural leaders from the world of music, pop culture and/or politics who are inspiring change and making an impact on the world.

