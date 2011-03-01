LOS ANGELES (AP) -- Charlie Sheen's estranged wife Brooke Mueller obtained a restraining order to keep the actor away from her and their young sons because she was afraid of violent comments the actor had made in recent days, including threats that he would stab her in the eye with a pen knife.

The order, which was issued after Mueller filed claims of physical abuse and threats, prompted police to take the nearly 2-year-old twins from Sheen's Hollywood Hills home on Tuesday night and return them to her care.

She told the court in a filing that the "Two and a Half Men" star had also refused to return the boys to her. The order, filed Tuesday and obtained by The Associated Press, requires Sheen to stay 100 yards away from Mueller and their twin sons, Max and Bob.

According to a sworn declaration filed in the case, Mueller said Sheen told her in a phone call Sunday night, "I will cut your head off, put it in a box and send it to your mom!"

In addition to threatening to stab her in the eye with a pen knife, Mueller claims Sheen spit on her feet and punched her on the arm during a recent trip to the Bahamas.

She also claims he knocked her unconscious in October 2009 after shoving her to the ground and causing her to hit her head on a couch.

The order and police action was the latest in a multi-day saga during which Sheen has given a series of bizarre interviews in his fight against "Men" producers.

The top-rated comedy remains on hiatus and its future is in doubt.During some of the interviews, Sheen has held his sons and cameras have also shown them interacting with a former porn star and model living in the actor's home who Sheen has dubbed "goddesses."

"Sheen has rarely seen the boys in the past year, but took the boys on Saturday and refused to return them, she wrote.

"I am in great fear that he will find me and attack me and I am in great fear for the children's safety while in his care," Mueller wrote.

Text messages sent to Sheen Wednesday morning for comment were not immediately returned. A phone message left for Sheen's divorce attorney, Mark Gross, was not immediately returned.

A hearing on the order is scheduled for March 22, and Mueller states she will bring photos of her injuries from the October 2009 incident to court at that time.Earlier, on the "TODAY" show, Sheen said he was "very calm and focused" about having the children taken away but was ready to fight to get them back.

Moments after the "Today" interview, Sheen was asked by reporters outside his home whether the legal move came out of left field for him."

It came out of the bleachers, actually," he said. "Yeah, I was told a restraining order was being delivered and I thought, 'OK, I can deal with that.' And it was revealed that it was something much more serious."

Asked why Mueller got the court order, he replied, "It's just silly. I think she's latching on to some of this recent press."

"(Sheen) has made various bizarre, disturbing and violent statements to the media in the past week which cause me great fear for the safety of our children while in his care as he does not appear mentally stable," Mueller wrote. She also noted a Christmas Day 2009 fight in Aspen, Colo., which led to the actor pleading guilty to misdemeanor third-degree assault.

Sometime after the incident, Mueller wrote in her court filing that Sheen told her, "I should have killed you when I had the chance!"

In the filing, Mueller states she felt obligated to travel to the Bahamas with Sheen and two young women currently living in his Hollywood Hills home. She said that Sheen started the trip in a good mood, but drank on the plane and became belligerent on Feb. 23.

Mueller claims Sheen turned a flashlight on in her face, held a pen knife to her face and threatened to stab her in the eye with a knife. She wrote that she then left the Bahamas and returned to Los Angeles.

Before the fight, Mueller claims Sheen yelled, "I'm untouchable! I'm Charlie Sheen! I'm more famous than Obama!"

Mueller acknowledges her own sobriety issues in the declaration. She said she is in a day rehab treatment program, but that she can care for the children for four hours during the day and at night.