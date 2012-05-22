For Mulberry's most recent celebrity muse, they turned to songstress Lana Del Rey. And since the bag -- a top-zip satchel with a 4-inch top handle -- hit stores in February, the British brand (a favorite of Kate Middleton's) has seen a very high demand for it.

"The Del Rey has definitely made an impact!" a Mulberry spokesperson told Vogue UK Tuesday. "The deer brown color is the most popular so far; our flagship store on Bond Street sold out in the first day -- but more stock is arriving all the time. We think the bag's timeless style will appeal to lots of people, and more and more are joining the waiting list for the colors still to arrive: petrol and black forest."

In addition to the "Video Games" songstress, 25, the timeless tote ($1,250, mulberry.com) has been spotted on the arms of Sienna Miller and Jennifer Lawrence. More celebrity Mulberry fans include Duchess Kate (who owns their Polly Push Lock satchel) and Alexa Chung. In 2010, Mulberry gave the fashion maven her own bag, the Alexa Satchel, which according to Business Review Europe helped the luxe label reach a value of over $2 billion.

This article originally appeared on Usmagazine.com: Mulberry's Lana Del Rey Bag Is Selling Fast