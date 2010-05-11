Eddie Murphy has reportedly put his feud with ex-girlfriend Melanie Brown behind him, for the sake of their 3-year-old daughter.

The former Spice Girl hit the headlines in 2006 after embarking on a short fling with the "Beverly Hills Cop" star and becoming pregnant with his child.

After their split, Murphy snubbed his ex and claimed Angel Iris couldn't be his, until a DNA test proved he was the father.

Brown, now married to movie producer Stephen Belafonte, revealed the Hollywood star had no intention of ever meeting the tot, telling Britain's Hello! magazine earlier this year, "I have full custody of Angel and that's about it. He [Eddie] doesn't see her, doesn't want to see her. That's just the way it is. She's very content. She doesn't know any different."

But the former couple is now making amends, with Murphy, who has seven other children from other relationships, inviting Brown, Belafonte and little Angel to an event at his Los Angeles compound last week, according to the New York Daily News.

A source tells the publication, "All of the children were there for the party, and it appeared that they're one big happy, blended family ... At one point, [Murphy and Brown] were in the kitchen together and seemed pretty friendly."