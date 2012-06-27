LONDON (AP) -- Olympics organizers have chosen British rock trio Muse to write the official song for the 2012 London Games.

The song, "Survival," will have its first broadcast on BBC radio on Wednesday. It will be played during the July 27-Aug. 12 games as athletes enter the venues and before medal ceremonies.

Muse frontman Matt Bellamy says the song was written with the Olympics in mind and "expresses a sense of conviction and determination to win."

Muse formed in 1994 and has sold 15 million copies of five studio albums.

Last month the trio carried the Olympic torch through their hometown of Teignmouth in southwest England as part of the flame's 8,000-mile (12,900-kilometer) journey to the games.