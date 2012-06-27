Muse has won Grammy gold and now the band is rooting on athletes going for the gold at the 2012 London Olympics. The band earned the distinctive honor of recording the official theme song for the esteemed athletic event, according to the band's website.

Survival will be played as competitors enter venues and prior to medal ceremonies. The song will make its radio debut today on the BBC. Frontman Matt Bellamy, who is engaged to actress Kate Hudson and father to their song Bingham, said that the song was penned precisely for the Olympics and is "about total conviction and pure determination to win."

Muse participated in the torch relay last month, carrying it through their hometown of Teignmouth, England. The Olympic flame will officially be lit on July 27 during the opening ceremonies and the anthem Survival will be heard throughout the weeks of competition.

Another top artist who lent her voice to the Olympics was Gloria Estefan with her inspirational Reach for the Atlanta Games in 1996.

