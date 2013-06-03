MARSEILLE, France (AP) — A new flagship museum dedicated to Mediterranean culture in Marseille hopes to shake off the southern metropolis' reputation as France's deadliest city.

The project, that's been 13 years in the making at a cost of over €200 million ($260 million), is being inaugurated by French President Francois Hollande on Tuesday.

The Museum of European and Mediterranean Civilizations celebrates the region's cultural heritage as well as the former glories of Marseille itself as a crossroads of civilization, not crime.

Bruno Suzzarelli, the museum's director, says that a facility like this can change the city's image.

It's France's first ever stand-alone national museum outside of Paris.