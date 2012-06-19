HOUSTON (AP) -- Officials at a Texas art museum where a vandal spray-painted a Pablo Picasso painting last week say most of the damage to the more than 80-year-old artwork has been fixed.

A spokeswoman for the Menil Collection said Tuesday that restoration work on Picasso's "Woman in a Red Armchair" has been "going very well" and the damage appears to have been caught in time.

Houston police are still investigating, and no charges have been filed in the case.

Officials say the vandalism happened June 13 at the Houston museum.

Police spokesman Jodi Silva says investigators are reviewing both surveillance video from the museum as well as a cellphone video taken by a witness and later posted on YouTube.