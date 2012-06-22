Music mogul Rosemond indicted on New York murder charge
NEW YORK (AP) -- Hip-hop mogul James Rosemond has been indicted in New York on a murder-for-hire charge.
Prosecutors brought the revised indictment Friday accusing Rosemond of ordering others to kill a man in the Bronx in 2009 as payback for an assault on his 14-year-old son.
The 47-year-old chief executive of New York-based Czar Entertainment is already imprisoned. He was recently convicted in federal court in Brooklyn, New York, on drug trafficking charges.
Rosemond's lawyer did not immediately return a message seeking comment.
He is behind such hits as Salt-N-Pepa's "Shoop."
