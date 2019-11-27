Biggest country music stories of 2019

The country music world was literally all over the place in 2019. There were new marriages, records set, tragedies and even one song that embraced both country and rap. Wonderwall.com is looking back at the biggest country music moments of the year, starting with Miranda Lambert's surprise January marriage to New York City police officer Brendan McLoughlin. Just after Valentine's Day, the country superstar announced on Instagram that she'd secretly tied the knot. "In honor of Valentine's Day I wanted to share some news," she wrote. "I met the love of my life. And we got hitched! My heart is full. Thank you Brendan Mcloughlin for loving me for.... me. ❤️#theone." In April, she and her husband made their red carpet debut at the Academy of Country Music Awards. Oh yeah, she also released her seventh studio album, "Wildcard," on Nov. 1.

