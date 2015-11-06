Celebrity news for Nov. 6, 2015

Justin Bieber: 'I wouldn't suggest being a child star'

Early fame has its up on downs. "I wouldn't suggest being a child star," Justin Bieber tells Billboard. "It's the toughest thing in the world. I want people to be more kind to young celebrities. Like Kylie [Jenner]. Look at her world: She has been living on TV since she was a kid. Every time she's looking around she sees a camera, and that's affecting how she's thinking and how she's perceiving people and why she has to do certain things … Situations that happen taint your mind, especially in this industry. Especially for girls … Everything is so [based] on people's looks and stuff … Look at the statistics on how many child stars have crumbled and turned out to be wack jobs. It's because — it's f—ed, bro, this lifestyle."

