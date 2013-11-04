country music breakout stars 2013

Gena Oppenheim

Some artists struggle for years to have their tracks heard in Music City, but it only takes one smash hit to really get people listening. With the CMA Awards set for Nov. 6, we've rounded up some of the biggest breakout stars who made it big on the country scene in 2013.

Kacey Musgraves

This Texas-born brunette's been making music since 2002, but she jumped on the "Merry Go 'Round" of fame with the acclaimed release of "Same Trailer Different Park" in 2012. And, the ride just keeps getting faster for the singer-songwriter, who was nominated for six CMA Awards alone in 2013. It doesn't seem like anything is going to hold this newly single firecracker down! After all, she's "Blowin' Smoke!"