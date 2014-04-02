Country music's new sisterhood

Female country music stars sisterhood

Gena Oppenheim

Move over, cowboys, there's a new sisterhood in town! Nowadays, there's a much larger space for female stars in Music City thanks to breakout artists like Miranda Lambert, Carrie Underwood and Taylor Swift. Click through to check out the female forces who are revolutionizing country music with girl power!

Miranda Lambert

She may have country crooner Blake Shelton by her side, but this Texas-born sweetheart is a force to be reckoned with all on her own. She broke out onto the scene with the 2005 album "Kerosene" and hasn't stopped blowing up the charts since. Her hit single "The House That Built Me" garnered the blond bombshell a Grammy in 2011. Plus, she's been voted CMA Female Vocalist of the Year twice. We guess the Pistol Annies member really is the "Fastest Girl in Town."