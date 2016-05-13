Music videos starring real-life couples
Relationships come and go, but music videos are forever! Check out 16 real-life couples who starred in music videos together, starting with Eric Decker and wife Jessie James Decker. The wide receiver and the country cutie co-starred in the super-sweet music video for her single "Lights Down Low" in 2016. Now keep reading for more!
