ICYMI: The week in music for June 24-30

2018 BET Awards winner, show and fashion highlights

The 2018 BET Awards, hosted by Jamie Foxx on June 24, were packed with flamboyant fashion, solid performances and memorable acceptance speeches. Major winners of the night include "Black Panther" for best movie, Tiffany Haddish for best actress, Bruno Mars for best male R&B/pop artist, Cardi B for best female hip-hop artist and DJ Khaled (pictured), Rihanna and Bryson Tiller for best collaboration for "Wild Thoughts."

