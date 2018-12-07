ICYMI: The week in music for Dec. 2-8

Kendrick Lamar, Drake lead 2019 Grammy nominations, Taylor Swift snubbed

The 2018 Grammy nominees were announced live on "CBS This Morning" on Dec. 7. Kendrick Lamar leads the pack with eight nods, while Drake has seven. Producer Boi-1da and Brandi Carlile each earned six nods, while Cardi B, Childish Gambino, H.E.R., Lady Gaga, Maren Morris, producer Sounwave and mastering engineer Mike Bozzi have five each. Among the notable snubs? Recording Academy darling Taylor Swift, whose "Reputation" -- the biggest selling album of the year -- only earned one nomination (best pop vocal album).

