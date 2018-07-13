ICYMI: The week in music for July 8-14

Justin Bieber proposes to Hailey Baldwin

Justin Bieber is officially off the market. The pop singer, 24, proposed to his girlfriend of barely a month, model Hailey Baldwin, 21, on July 7 while vacationing in the Bahamas. "My heart is COMPLETELY and FULLY YOURS and I will ALWAYS put you first! You are the love of my life Hailey Baldwin and I wouldn't want to spend it with anybody else," Justin wrote days later on Instagram, confirming the news.

