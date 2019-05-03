ICYMI: The week in music for April 28-May 4
Drake breaks Taylor Swift's record for most wins at Billboard Music Awards
God's plan, indeed! Drake made history at the 2019 Billboard Music Awards on May 1, breaking Taylor Swift's record for most wins. The Canadian rapper took home 12 awards, including top artist, for a career BBMA total of 27 (Taylor has 23). Other major winners of the night include Cardi B, who won six awards, and Maroon 5, who grabbed four. Halsey, Sophie Turner, Priyanka Chopra and more stars also made headlines for some serious fashion hits and misses on the red carpet.
RELATED: Drake's photo flashback
Drake breaks Taylor Swift's record for most wins at Billboard Music Awards
God's plan, indeed! Drake made history at the 2019 Billboard Music Awards on May 1, breaking Taylor Swift's record for most wins. The Canadian rapper took home 12 awards, including top artist, for a career BBMA total of 27 (Taylor has 23). Other major winners of the night include Cardi B, who won six awards, and Maroon 5, who grabbed four. Halsey, Sophie Turner, Priyanka Chopra and more stars also made headlines for some serious fashion hits and misses on the red carpet.
RELATED: Drake's photo flashback