ICYMI: The week in music for Nov. 3-9

International stars come out for the 2019 MTV EMAs

The 2019 MTV Europe Music Awards took place Seville, Spain, on Nov. 3 with international stars including Dua Lipa, Halsey, Joan Smalls, Cristiano Ronaldo and Niall Horan in attendance. The night's big winners were Shawn Mendes, who took home the best artist prize, Billie Eilish, who won best new artist and best song (for "Bad Guy") and Halsey, who took home awards for best pop artist and best look. Dua led the parade of fashion hits and misses on the red carpet.

