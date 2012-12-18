NEW YORK (AP) — Some key figures who helped manage Michael Jackson's career are teaming up to create a musical about the behind-the-scenes making of a superstar that producers are calling a cross between "Goodfellas" and "Dreamgirls."

Producers Mark Lamica, Quincy Krashna, Jerry Greenberg and Larry Hart will join forces to present "The Man," a fictional show inspired by the rise of Jackson, Elvis Presley and Whitney Houston.

The team last combined to create "Larry Hart's Sisterella," a pop-rock update of the Cinderella fable that Jackson was an executive producer on before his death.

"The Man," with a book by Lamica and Hart, is expected to open in Las Vegas in the late fall of 2013.