NEW YORK (AP) -- The musical based on the Academy Award-winning film "Once" is falling slowly onto Broadway.

Producers announced Tuesday that the show, which has been playing downtown at New York Theatre Workshop, will play Bernard B. Jacobs Theatre this spring. The musical ends its off-Broadway run Jan. 15.

"Once" features music and lyrics by Glen Hansard and Marketa Irglova, who won the 2008 best original song Oscar for "Falling Slowly."

The film and musical tell the story of an Irish street musician who falls for a Czech flower-seller in Dublin. The book is by Enda Walsh.

Broadway previews will begin Feb. 28 with an opening night set for March 18. It stars Steve Kazee and Cristin Milioti.

The film was made for just $150,000 and grossed $20 million worldwide.

