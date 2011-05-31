NEW YORK (AP) -- The story of "Carrie," that weird high school girl who exacts revenge on bullies with her telekinetic powers, is coming back to a New York stage.

MCC Theater said Tuesday that it will remount the musical based on the 1974 Stephen King novel in January. It will be the first time the show has been professionally produced since its 1988 Broadway flop.

The title role will be played by Molly Ranson, who's on Broadway in "Jerusalem." Marin Mazzie from "Next to Normal" will play her nasty mother.

MCC says the show's original authors — music by Michael Gore, lyrics by Dean Pitchford and a story by Lawrence D. Cohen — will take another stab at forming the musical. They'll have a new director in Stafford Arima.

