NEW YORK (AP) — It may not have won any Tony Awards, but the charming musical based on the cult holiday film "A Christmas Story" will be hitting the Northeast this winter.

Producers said Monday that the show will play The Bushnell in Hartford, Conn., from Nov. 12-17, The Wang Theatre in Boston from Nov. 20-Dec. 8, and then landing at The Theater at Madison Square Garden from Dec. 11-29.

Nominated for three Tonys, the musical features a score by composer-lyricist team Benj Pasek and Justin Paul and a book by Joseph Robinette based on the writings of radio humorist Jean Shepherd and the 1983 film favorite.