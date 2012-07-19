NEW YORK (AP) -- Broadway is not letting go of its fixation on religion just yet.

Producers announced that a musical about the American evangelical leader Aimee Semple McPherson will find a pulpit at the Neil Simon Theatre this fall.

Tony Award-nominated actress Carolee Carmello will star in "Scandalous: The Life and Trials of Aimee Semple McPherson." Previews begin Oct. 13 and opening night is scheduled for Nov. 15.

TV host Kathie Lee Gifford wrote the show's book and lyrics, collaborating with composers David Friedman and David Pomeranz. The show was first seen at Seattle's 5th Avenue Theatre.

"Scandalous" follows a list of recent religious-themes shows on Broadway, including "Sister Act," "Book of Mormon," "Godspell," "Leap of Faith," "Jesus Christ Superstar" and "The Book of Mormon."

———

Online: http://www.Scandalousonbroadway.com