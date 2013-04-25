NEW YORK (AP) — The stage adaptation of the 1983 hit movie "Flashdance" has taken a slight stutter step on the way to Broadway.

Citing an inability to find a theater, producers said Thursday that the show, originally intended to reach New York by August, will make it next season instead.

Said producer Tom Viertel: "We will take this time to refine the production."

A version of the musical about a working-class Pittsburgh steel mill welder with dreams of becoming a ballet dancer has been touring the U.S. It's now in Portland.

It features a book by Robert Cary and Tom Hedley, music by Robbie Roth and lyrics by Cary and Roth. The score includes the hits "Flashdance — What a Feeling" and "Maniac" as well as 16 new songs.

Online: http://flashdancethemusical.com