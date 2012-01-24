NEW YORK (AP) -- A musical influenced by the classic Alfred Hitchcock film "Rebecca" has postponed its Broadway debut until next season.

Producers on Tuesday blamed the poor economy for the delay, saying, "We just ran short of time to complete capitalization." Rehearsals were to begin in just two weeks.

Based on the novel by Daphne du Maurier, the story is about a wealthy Englishman, his new wife and a manipulative housekeeper — all haunted by the hero's dead first wife, Rebecca.

Sierra Boggess was slated to play the leading role. "Rebecca" has been expected to open April 22.

The show has an original book and lyrics by Michael Kunze and music by Sylvester Levay. It will be co-directed by Michael Blakemore and Francesca Zambello.