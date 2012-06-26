NEW YORK (AP) -- A musical based on the life of legendary Motown Records founder Berry Gordy is set to open on Broadway next year.

Producers said Tuesday that "Motown," with 81-year-old Gordy writing his own book, will open in the spring of 2013 at a Nederlander Theatre to be announced. It will be directed by Charles Randolph-Wright.

The songs will include those famous by Smokey Robinson, Diana Ross and The Supremes, Marvin Gaye, Stevie Wonder, The Temptations, Michael Jackson and The Jackson Five.

Says producer Doug Morris: "This is an amazing opportunity for everyone to experience the Motown phenomenon through the eyes of the man who lived it."

Casting and dates will be revealed later.

