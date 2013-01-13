BEVERLY HILLS, Calif. (AP) — Golden Globe nominees Steve Buscemi and Louis C.K. shared some love inside the Beverly Hilton Hotel's International Ballroom as they waited to find out whether they'd go home winners or losers.

"Thanks, it was fun," the comedian said sheepishly after "Boardwalk Empire's" star complimented him on his Globe-nominated performance in "Louie."

Buscemi was nominated for best actor in a TV drama, while C.K. was up for best actor in a TV musical or comedy.

Elsewhere in the ballroom, Kathryn Bigelow and Jodie Foster made a beeline for each other, navigating around several star-filled dinner tables to exchange greetings and a hug.

